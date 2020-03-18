DeAndre Hopkins Trade Rumors: Eagles Talked to Texans Before Cardinals Deal

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Before the Houston Texans traded wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Houston was reportedly in talks with the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter divulged the discussions between Houston and Philly during an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic on Wednesday.

But Arizona pulled off a heist, as it reportedly agreed to send running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick to the Texans for Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round pick.

With Hopkins joining wideouts Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk, running back Kenyan Drake (if he is retained after being transitioned-tagged) and the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in quarterback Kyler Murray, the Kliff Kingsbury-coached Cardinals could have one of the NFL's most explosive offenses in 2020.

The same can't be said for the Eagles, who lack weapons for quarterback Carson Wentz.

Because of multiple injuries at wide receiver, Philly was down to converted quarterback Greg Ward and 2019 second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside as its top two wide receivers by the end of last season.

Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson are penciled in as the Eagles' top two wide receivers in 2020, but there are question marks surrounding both.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic reported last month that the Eagles are looking to move Jeffery and that the receiver "would welcome the change of scenery." Meanwhile, Jackson is 33 years old and missed 13 games last year. On top of that, Nelson Agholor is a free agent.

Wentz does have a pair of reliable tight ends in Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, plus two quality pass-catching running backs in Miles Sanders and Boston Scott, but the lack of production at receiver could hinder the reigning NFC East champions in a big way.

Hopkins likely would have cured many of the Eagles' ills at wideout since he is a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time First Team All-Pro who has reached the 1,000-yard mark five times in his seven-year career.

Last season, Hopkins registered 104 catches for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns, all of which would have led the Eagles in 2019.

Since Hopkins is no longer an option, the Eagles may have to look to free agency and the draft to improve their receiving corps.

Robby Anderson, Emmanuel Sanders and Breshad Perriman are the top available options on the open market, while Alabama's Henry Ruggs III, LSU's Justin Jefferson, Clemson's Tee Higgins, Colorado's Laviska Shenault Jr. and Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk are among those the Eagles could take with the No. 21 pick.