Rob Gronkowski Proposes Elias vs. King Corbin at WrestleMania on WWE SmackDown

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski appeared on Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown on Fox and advocated for a WrestleMania 36 match between Elias and King Corbin.

Gronkowski, who will be WrestleMania 36's official host, kicked off the show and spoke with friend Mojo Rawley and Michael Cole in the ring:

The three-time Super Bowl champion said he's been a fan since the second grade, sitting in the nosebleed section for events.

King Corbin apparently didn't want to hear much more, however, and interrupted the segment.

Corbin told Gronkowski that he should bow down to the King, but he refused.

Elias then came down the ramp with a musical number, annoying Corbin and prompting Gronkowski and Rawley to dance.

The segment ended with Gronkowski advocating for an Elias vs. King Corbin match and Corbin lying flat on his back after Gronk shoved him over a kneeling Rawley. Elias then tossed Corbin out of the ring.

After multiple reports that Gronk had agreed to a deal with WWE, Mojo Rawley confirmed on last week's SmackDown that his close friend was in talks with WWE and would show up on the next episode of SmackDown.

While the original plan was for Gronkowski to appear in front of a large and raucous crowd in New Orleans, SmackDown had to be moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Even so, Gronk brought his trademark energy and enthusiasm to the table, and he undoubtedly generated plenty of interest in the product among those who don't usually watch wrestling.

It was also a strong way to set up Gronkowski's appearance at WrestleMania 36, as WWE announced that he will host the two-night extravaganza in two weeks.

The 30-year-old Gronk was a five-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro and three-time Super Bowl champion with the Pats, making him one of the best tight ends in NFL history and a potential Hall of Famer.

For as productive as he was on the field, he is equally known for his over-the-top personality, which is something that should serve him well in the world of professional wrestling.

Friday wasn't Gronkowski's first foray into WWE, as he made an unannounced appearance at WrestleMania 33 three years ago. During the Andre the Giant Battle Royal, Gronk jumped the barricade to get back at Jinder Mahal, who earlier threw a drink in his face.

Gronkowski softened up Mahal, who was then tossed out of the ring by Rawley, thus sealing the biggest win of his career.

Rawley has never capitalized on that victory, but for those who root for him and enjoy his work, there was some hope that WWE signing Gronk would put him back in the spotlight.

That was the case to some degree Friday, and it figures to be the best possible thing for Rawley's career moving forward, especially if he tags or feuds with his close friend.

With Gronkowski in the fold, an appearance at WrestleMania 36 in two weeks is certainly a possibility, and many wrestling fans are likely circling Aug. 23's SummerSlam on their calendars. The event is scheduled to take place in Boston, which would be an ideal place for Gronk to have an official match.

