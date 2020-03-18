NFL Rumors: Buzz and Predictions on Day 1 of 2020 Free Agency

Associated Press

It's time, folks. After two days of legal tampering, NFL free agency is officially set to begin. The 2020 league year kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and when it does, players can officially be signed.

The fact that deals aren't yet official hasn't stopped teams and players from agreeing to blockbuster deals ahead of time—it never does. Perhaps the most significant move of the pre-free agency period is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' signing of Tom Brady.

That deal, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, is set to pay Brady $30 million per season:

Brady isn't the only notable player to agree to terms during the contact window. Standout layers like Jack Conklin, Byron Jones, Austin Hooper and Trae Waynes are also on the move. Who will be the next big-name players to find a new home? Let's dig into the latest buzz on the first official day of free agency.

Chris Harris Jr.

With Jones joining the Miami Dolphins and Waynes reportedly going to the Cincinnati Bengals, Chris Harris Jr. is arguably the top remaining cornerback on the market. The longtime Denver Broncos star requested a trade last offseason and is extremely unlikely to return to Denver.

The Kansas product is embracing the free-agency dance, which may be why he hasn't rushed into a deal.

"I didn't have a lot of teams coming at me out of college. I didn't get drafted. Now, to have multiple teams hit me up, it definitely feels good," Harris said, per Arnie Stapleton of the Associated Press.

Several teams are interested in acquiring Harris, including the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson:

According to Troy Renck of ABC 7 Denver, the Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints are also interested. In short, Harris has options.

The championship allure of the Chiefs—along with the public campaigning from safety Tyrann Mathieu—could be enough to lure Harris to division-rival Kansas City. If money is Harris' priority, however, he may look elsewhere. Kansas City is currently just under the salary cap.

Prediction: Harris signs with the Chiefs

Anthony Harris

Though not a free agent, standout safety Anthony Harris is available. At least, that's the word from NFL Media's Ian Rapoport:

Harris was given the franchise tag by the Minnesota Vikings, but he could be had for a mid-to-late round draft pick, according to Rapoport. This isn't entirely surprising, as the Vikings could use the cap space that would come with trading Harris.

Minnesota has just under $14 million in room currently.

Harris should be attractive to several teams. Though not a Pro Bowler, Harris is a high-end safety coming off a tremendous season. He finished 2019 with 60 tackles, 11 passes defended and six interceptions. Harris tied with Patriots cornerback and Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore for the most picks in the league.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns are exploring a trade for Harris—though the price may be too rich.

Per Cabot, Minnesota wants at least a third-round pick and maybe a second, which is "likely" more than Cleveland would want to surrender. With other safeties, including Malcolm Jenkins and 2019 Browns starter Damarious Randall, on the market, Cleveland probably won't give up a second for Harris. In fact, there may not be a team that will.

Prediction: Harris does not net more than a third-round pick.

Nick Foles

Another player who could be on the move via trade is Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles. The former Super Bowl MVP, who was signed to a four-year, $88 million deal last offseason, has drawn interest. However, the Jaguars have not been eager to deal him, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

As Schefter noted, however, an aggressive offer could pry the quarterback away from Jacksonville. There's a chance that offer comes from the Chicago Bears.

According to ESPN's Ed Werder, the Bears are interested in trading for Foles or Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton:

If Chicago acquires Dalton or Foles starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will see his job in jeopardy. The Bears may not hand the starting gig to the newcomer, but Trubisky will have to earn it ahead of the offseason.

The problem with dealing for Foles is that the compensation would likely have to be significant. According to Spotrac, Jacksonville would have to eat nearly $19 million in dead money in order to trade Foles—it will not be willing to do so for proverbial peanuts.

With LSU quarterback Joe Burrow widely expected to land in Cincinnati via the draft, Dalton may be a far cheaper option. Regardless, Foles' price tag may be too high.

Prediction: Chicago does not trade for Foles.