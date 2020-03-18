New Marc-Andre ter Stegen Contract Reportedly a 'Priority' for Barcelona

Eric Alonso/MB Media/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly made it a "priority" to tie Marc-Andre ter Stegen down to a new contract in the coming months.

According to Marca's M. Carmen Torres, the club opened talks over fresh terms for the goalkeeper earlier in the season, but while negotiations are said to have progressed "very well," much is still to be agreed including the length of the new deal.

Ter Stegen has two years remaining on his current deal, and Barca want to tie him down until at least 2025. At the end of such a contract, he would be 33.

The 'keeper and his family are said to be settled and happy at Barcelona, and as such he wants to remain at the club.

He'll also be offered a salary reflecting his status as a key player at the Camp Nou.

Ter Stegen signed for Barcelona from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014 for €12 million, and he has been a bargain for the Blaugrana.

He spent his first two seasons at the Camp Nou serving as their goalkeeper in the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey, while Claudio Bravo handled La Liga duties.

After the Chilean left for Manchester City in 2016, the German became the club's No. 1. He has since developed into one of the world's best goalkeepers.

Few in his position can rival his technical ability, which makes him perfectly suited to Barcelona's play.

Sports writer and commentator Andy West observed his importance to the team after their 2-1 win over Getafe in February:

The Spanish Football Podcast similarly sang his praises the following week as Barca beat Eibar 5-0:

He's an excellent shot-stopper, too, which he demonstrated in Barcelona's 2-0 Clasico defeat to Real Madrid on March 1:

Ter Stegen was unfortunate to concede Vinicius Jr.'s opener for Los Blancos in that contest, which deflected past him off Gerard Pique.

He's a vital player at the Camp Nou, arguably second only to Lionel Messi in terms of his importance to the side, so it's crucial they secure his long-term future at the club.

In 224 appearances for Barcelona, he has kept 94 clean sheets.