Ideal Replacements for Big-Name 2020 NFL Free-Agency Departures

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Early Tuesday, Tom Brady announced his decision to leave the New England Patriots. By the end of the day, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the 42-year-old quarterback's intention to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a deal worth approximately $30 million annually.

According to Rapoport, the Patriots won't make a big investment in a quarterback this offseason, and the team "really likes" 2019 fourth-rounder Jarrett Stidham. However, it's extremely risky to turn the offense over to a second-year signal-caller who's thrown four regular-season passes, one of which was a pick-six.

Fortunately for the Patriots, there's a veteran option who can steady the ship in Foxborough.

New England can go with a conservative arm like Andy Dalton, who will work with the Cincinnati Bengals to facilitate a trade to his preferred destination, per Rapoport. ESPN's Patriots beat reporter Mike Reiss appeared on the morning show Get Up and suggested Dalton could be appealing to the club (h/t Lindsay Patterson of Enquirer Sports).

Dalton doesn't have a big arm. He's not a major threat with his legs. With that said, the three-time Pro Bowler plays with poise, throws with decent accuracy (62 percent career completion rate) and doesn't turn over the ball at a high rate. He's thrown for 204 touchdowns and 118 interceptions in nine seasons.

Dalton doesn't have a flashy skill set, but he helped lead the Bengals to five playoff berths and four double-digit-win seasons. Under head coach Bill Belichick, with a talented roster around him, the 32-year-old could lead the Patriots to the postseason as well.

As an alternative option, New England can attempt to reunite with a familiar face. Quarterback Philip Rivers will sign a one-year, $25 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Patriots should inquire about Jacoby Brissett.

New England selected Brissett in the third round of the 2016 draft. He only started two games for the club, throwing for 400 yards as a rookie, but the Patriots brain trust obviously saw something in him as a Day 2 pick.

Now with one year of full-time starting experience in Indianapolis, Brissett knows how to run an offense. In 2019, he threw for 2,942 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. Like Dalton, the 27-year-old doesn't make a lot of mistakes with the football.

If Brissett plays with a decent supporting cast, he has room to grow into a solid starter under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.