Jameis Winston Rumors: QB Unlikely to Find Starting Job After Tom Brady to Bucs

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Jameis Winston has largely been entrenched as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' starting quarterback since they selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 NFL draft, but his immediate days as a starter are reportedly in jeopardy.

After Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Buccaneers reached an agreement with Tom Brady, NFL reporter Dov Kleiman suggested "chances aren't likely" Winston will "find a team willing to give him a starting job."

Kleiman noted ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed the Florida State product is not expected to be a starter in 2020.

Any team that signs Winston will likely have to accept the good with the bad.

On one hand, he threw for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns during the 2019 campaign. On the other, he threw a head-turning 30 interceptions and had trouble protecting the ball throughout Tampa Bay's 7-9 season.

The talent is there—he has three seasons of more than 4,000 passing yards in five years in the league—but NFL coaches are rarely patient with so many turnovers.

He also failed to lead the Buccaneers to the playoffs at any point before they moved on to the future Hall of Famer in Brady.

Kleiman pointed to Ryan Tannehill as a potential blueprint Winston could follow in 2020.

Tannehill was traded to the Tennessee Titans prior to the 2019 campaign, began the year behind Marcus Mariota and eventually became the starter. He led the Titans to the AFC Championship Game and agreed to a four-year extension with the AFC South team worth $118 million, per ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

That would be a fortuitous turn of events for Winston, who is now staring at a backup role not long after he was the No. 1 pick of the draft.