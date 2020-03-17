Ronald Koeman Says Barcelona Manager Clause Still Valid After Euro 2020 Delayed

TF-Images/Getty Images

UEFA's decision to postpone Euro 2020 for a year in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus won't impact Ronald Koeman's chances of becoming Barcelona manager.

Koeman, who is in charge of the Netherlands, has explained the clause in his contract to take over at the Camp Nou isn't affected, per Marca: "The clause in my contract to go to Barcelona is for after the European Championship. No date has been mentioned, so now it's after the European Championship in 2021. But I haven't thought about it for a second anyway."

UEFA took the decision to move this summer's tournament Tuesday, with European football's governing body seeking to provide club leagues across the continent the chances to finish their seasons:

Play in top divisions has been halted throughout Europe in response to what the World Health Organisation has declared a pandemic. England's Premier League and Serie A in Italy have suspended matches until at least April 3.

Things have also come to a standstill in Spain's La Liga, the Dutch Eredivisie and the French top flight, Ligue 1. Settling issues such as the destination of the title and relegation in each of these competitions remains a pressing concern for UEFA.

Barca will be following developments closely, with the Blaugrana a mere two points ahead of bitter rivals Real Madrid at the top of La Liga. Even so, the sense remains all is not well at the Camp Nou.

Quique Setien was chosen to replace Ernesto Valverde in the dugout back in January. Setien, who used to be in charge of Real Betis, signed a deal set to last for two-and-a-half years.

However, the 61-year-old hasn't enjoyed the fastest start in the job, losing El Clasico 2-0 to Real and also seeing his team held to a 1-1 draw by Napoli in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League last 16.

Goals have even dried up for attacking talisman Lionel Messi on Setien's watch, while the manager has struggled to coax consistency from €120 million summer arrival Antoine Griezmann:

Any doubts about Setien will likely fuel talk of Koeman taking over. The former Ajax, Southampton and Everton boss has experienced something of a career revival since taking the international job in February 2018.

Failure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup underlined the scale of the job in front of Koeman. To his credit, the 56-year-old has got key players such as Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum back into form:

While he's enjoying success with his nation, Koeman can leave the job if Barcelona were to make an approach after the Euros. It would likely be a tempting move for the man who secured Barca's first European Cup win when he scored from a free-kick to beat Sampdoria after extra time at Wembley Stadium in 1992.

Koeman has done his chances of landing a job at a top European club no harm with his performances for the Netherlands. Yet his primary focus will be on guiding a gifted generation of players led by Wijnaldum and his Liverpool team-mate centre-back Virgil van Dijk to international success.

If club seasons are able to be completed before then, Setien will have the chance to show Barca chiefs why he should be allowed to at least see out his contract.