Browns Trade Rumors: FB Andy Janovich Acquired from Broncos for 7th-Round Pick

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly acquired fullback Andy Janovich in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round draft pick, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

Per Klis, new Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur "doesn't use strict" fullbacks in his offense, which made Janovich expendable after his four years with the team.

The 2016 sixth-round pick played a career-low 13 percent of Denver's offensive snaps last season, per Pro Football Reference.

Denver was among the league leaders last season with 21 percent of snaps in 21 personnel (two running backs), per Sharp Football. Shurmur came from the New York Giants, who used the formation just 8 percent of the time.

New Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski used multiple running backs on 28 percent of snaps last year with the Minnesota Vikings, second-most in the NFL.

That could make Janovich a valuable addition after the 26-year-old spent the past four years clearing holes for Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman and C.J. Anderson.

Though the fullback has only seen limited touches with just 13 carries and 22 receptions in his career, he's averaged 8.1 yards per touch. He also scored a touchdown on his only rushing attempt last season.

With the Browns, Janovich should be useful in helping clear space for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in what could be a dangerous offense in 2020.