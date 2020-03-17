Ex-Buccaneers DL Carl Nassib Reportedly Signs Contract with Raiders

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 17, 2020

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Carl Nassib #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Carl Nassib is moving on from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reportedly landing with the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group, the defensive end came to an agreement with Vegas on Tuesday.

Nassib, 26, recorded 34 tackles, six sacks and one forced fumble with the Bucs in 2019. He'll be with his third team in four years after the Cleveland Browns drafted him 65th overall in 2016.

Terms of the deal were not available.

    

