Frank Lampard Talks Callum Hudson-Odoi Progress Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Callum Hudson-Odoi is progressing well following the Chelsea winger being diagnosed with COVID-19. Hudson-Odoi's manager Frank Lampard provided an update on the 19-year-old's recovery on Tuesday, the same day the Blues reopened the club's Cobham training base.

Lampard said Hudson-Odoi "has made great progress and almost feels his usual self, which is obviously the news we all want to hear," per the club's official website.

Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the virus on Thursday, becoming the first player in the Premier League to do so. The England international was quick to assure people he was feeling well and was following guidelines to stay in isolation for at least a week:

Chelsea also posted a video of Hudson-Odoi training at home and working his way back to full fitness:

Working and training within club facilities is now an option for all staff and players who are not infected. The official website detailed how Cobham had undergone deep cleaning and is now open for those who are not self-isolating, while exercise bikes have been sent to all first-team players.

Chelsea employees who have been in contact with Hudson-Odoi will remain in isolation, and Lampard has talked up the importance of following recommendations to help delay the spread of the virus: "Social distancing can leave us feeling isolated, however, we can continue to support each other even if that means doing it remotely."

Following protocol has become a key issue since all Premier League matches were suspended until at least April 3. Hudson-Odoi's team-mate Mason Mount apologised to club brass after being spotted playing football in public with best friend and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, per the Press Association (h/t Sky Sports).

Clubs across England's top flight are continuing to react to the concerns and challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic. The World Health Organisation has charted over 184,000 cases in 159 countries worldwide.

Hudson-Odoi was enduring a disjointed season before play was brought to a halt. He had found it difficult to get back to his best following recovery from a ruptured Achilles suffered last April.

He'd scored three goals and assisted five more during 25 appearances across all competitions. Hudson-Odoi had made just 12 starts, though, amid intense competition for places on the flanks, with Lampard still able to rely on Willian and Pedro, as well as summer arrival Christian Pulisic.

The latter has been dealing with an adductor injury, but he shared a post on Instagram showing him working with the ball in his back garden while Chelsea players remain in isolation, per Football.London's Amie Wilson.

Pulisic and Hudson-Odoi represent the future for the Blues on the wings, since Pedro and Willian are both out of contract this summer.