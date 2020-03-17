Thomas Davis Announces on Instagram He's Signed Contract with Redskins

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Thomas Davis is reuniting with head coach Ron Rivera.

The linebacker announced on Instagram he'd reached an agreement with Washington on Tuesday, pairing him back up with his coach of eight seasons in Carolina.

From 2011-18, Davis was one of Rivera's stalwart on the Panthers defense. Davis left via free agency for the Los Angeles Chargers last year before getting cut by the team on Friday.

It didn't take him long to figure out who he wanted to play for next.

Terms of the deal have not yet been announced.

Davis, who turns 37 on Sunday, has been extremely durable throughout his career, playing less than 15 games just once over the last eight years. That hasn't always translated to success, however.

In his single season with the Chargers, Davis bounced back in combined tackles (112) after finishing the previous two with fewer than 80, but his tackles for loss have declined steadily since 2013, when he racked up 13; the same goes for his quarterback hits. The 2005 first-rounder out of Georgia hasn't posted more than 2.5 sacks since 2015.

Davis signed with L.A. for two years and $10.5 million. He helped the Chargers rank sixth in total defense (313.1 yards allowed per game).

The decision to sign with Washington is clearly more about fit than trying to conform. Rivera has long been regarded as one of the more solid defensive-minded head coaches in the league, and his relationship with Davis should help Washington balance things out after finishing among the worst defensive units in football last season.

If nothing else, it's never bad to have a Walter Payton Man of the Year winner in the locker room—to say nothing of the three Pro Bowl appearances (2015-17) and a first-team All-Pro nod in 2015.

Reuniting with Rivera shows exactly the type of clubhouse the head coach is looking to build as he starts his second stint as an NFL head coach.