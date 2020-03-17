Giants Rumors: Ex-Packers LB Kyler Fackrell Agrees to 1-Year, $4.6M Contract

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2020

Green Bay Packers' Kyler Fackrell is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

The New York Giants have agreed to a one-year deal with linebacker Kyler Fackrell worth $4.6 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 2016 third-round pick has spent the previous four seasons with the Green Bay Packers but will get a fresh start with a new team after seeing limited action in 2019.

Fackrell appeared in all 16 games last year but didn't make a single start, and he only played 40 percent of Green Bay's defensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference. He also saw action on special teams.

Fackrell had seemingly turned the corner in 2018 when he totaled 10.5 sacks and 42 tackles, making seven starts in 16 games. However, the additions of Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith left him a limited role in the linebacking corps.

The 28-year-old ended last year with just 23 tackles and one sack.

Signing with the Giants could provide Fackrell with more playing time and a chance to earn a larger deal as a free agent next season. He could take a similar path to Markus Golden, who signed a one-year deal in New York and came through with 10 sacks in 2019.

Considering Golden is once again a free agent and no one else on the roster had more than five sacks, Fackrell could provide some much-needed pass-rushing help to a unit that ranked 22nd in sacks last year.

Video Play Button

The Giants also allowed the third-most points to opposing squads, so they will welcome any added defensive production.

