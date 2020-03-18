Chargers Rumors: Latest News After Tom Brady Chooses Bucs

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

They took a valiant swing, but the Los Angeles Chargers are moving to backup plans after losing the Tom Brady sweepstakes to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, both the Bucs and Chargers extended an offer of $30-plus million annually. Brady ultimately chose Tampa, however, and Los Angeles will continue the offseason with an uncertain situation at quarterback.

But as one door closed, another possibility opened.

Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers agreed to a three-year contract worth $60 million with Teddy Bridgewater. The team also announced it will be parting ways with Cam Newton.

Since only a handful of NFL teams aren't committed to a quarterback, Los Angeles is a logical landing spot by default. Still, the Chargers have interest in Newton.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic added that during the NFL Scouting Combine, "many personnel folks" considered the Chargers a prime landing spot if Newton would be traded. They cited the franchise's need to increase fan engagement in Los Angeles.

Granted, it's also possible Newton is released, according to Rodrigue. Above all, that would mean the Panthers completely mishandled the situation. But that's a plausible ending because it would only cost $2 million, per Spotrac.

Carolina's disaster may be the Chargers' gain.

If they move in yet another direction, however, don't expect Los Angeles to land on Brady's predecessor. Rapoport said Winston is unlikely to be an option for the Chargers.

No matter whether Los Angeles adds a quarterback in free agency or the draft or sticks with Tyrod Taylor, the blocking unit will be improved. The Chargers signed longtime Green Bay Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga to a three-year deal, per Schefter.

They've clearly committed to bolstering the offense.

Earlier in March, the Chargers signed running back Austin Ekeler to a four-year, $24.5 million extension. His productive 2019 made Melvin Gordon expendable, and it remains unlikely the 2015 first-round pick returns to Los Angeles.

Additionally, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported the Chargers have expressed preliminary interest in wide receiver Phillip Dorsett.

Now that Brady is headed elsewhere, Los Angeles can explore other options to improve the roster. Those reports should be expected to emerge Wednesday as free agency officially begins.

