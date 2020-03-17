Blake Bortles Rumors: QB 'Weighing Several Options', Could Return to Rams

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2020

Los Angeles Rams' Blake Bortles (5) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Free-agent quarterback Blake Bortles is reportedly "weighing several options" and could return to the Los Angeles Rams in 2020.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Bortles will be "in the QB mix somewhere" next season. He spent the 2019 season with the Rams, throwing two passes for three yards as he spent the entire year behind Jared Goff.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

