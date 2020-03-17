Report: Ex-Browns LB Joe Schobert, Jaguars Agree to 5-Year, $54M Contract

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to a five-year, $53.75 million deal with free-agent linebacker Joe Schobert, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Schobert will receive $12 million upon signing the contract and $22.5 million guaranteed.

The 26-year-old finished with 133 combined tackles, two sacks and four interceptions with the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.