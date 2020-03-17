Eagles Rumors: Jalen Mills Agrees to 1-Year Contract, Will Move from CB to S

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Jalen Mills is moving to safety but staying in Philadelphia, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson, who reported Tuesday afternoon that the 25-year-old "intends to sign a one-year deal to return to the Eagles."

Agent Drew Rosenhaus then confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter that Mills' deal is for one year and worth up to $5 million.

Mills has played cornerback for Philadelphia since the franchise drafted him in the seventh round in 2016. This was the LSU product's first shot at free agency after playing out his rookie contract.

Mills' best season came in 2017 when he started 15 games, recording a career-high three interceptions and 14 passes defended. Philly capped that campaign by defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII. Mills had a team-high nine tackles in the game.

A lingering foot injury limited Mills to eight contests in 2018 and nine games last season.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark reported earlier Tuesday that the Eagles are still active on the defensive back market:

Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline reported in late January that the Eagles were expected to "go hard after a cornerback in free agency," listing Chris Harris Jr. and Byron Jones as "two of the names being thrown around." Mills' move to safety aligns with Philadelphia's perceived interest in improving at cornerback.

Jones agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Miami Dolphins on Monday, per Schefter, which will make him the NFL's highest-paid cornerback. Harris, however, remains on the market.

Any deal won't become official until the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.