Report: Tom Brady 'Seriously' Considered Leaving Patriots Camp Due to Contract

Tom Brady announced Tuesday that he'll be leaving the New England Patriots, but it's a decision that has been brewing for some time.

According to a report from Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports, "Before the 2019 season, it took Brady seriously considering walking out of training camp before the Patriots gave him a raise and agreed to remove the franchise tag for 2020."

