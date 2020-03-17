Report: Tom Brady 'Seriously' Considered Leaving Patriots Camp Due to Contract

Report: Tom Brady 'Seriously' Considered Leaving Patriots Camp Due to ContractMarch 17, 2020
Elise Amendola/Associated Press
Tom Brady announced Tuesday that he'll be leaving the New England Patriots, but it's a decision that has been brewing for some time.
According to a report from Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports, "Before the 2019 season, it took Brady seriously considering walking out of training camp before the Patriots gave him a raise and agreed to remove the franchise tag for 2020."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Bills Are the Captains Now
With Brady leaving the Pats and Diggs in the fold, the AFC East is Buffalo's to lose ➡️