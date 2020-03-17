Report: Tom Brady 'Seriously' Considered Leaving Patriots Camp Due to Contract

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Tom Brady announced Tuesday that he'll be leaving the New England Patriots, but it's a decision that has been brewing for some time. 

According to a report from Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports, "Before the 2019 season, it took Brady seriously considering walking out of training camp before the Patriots gave him a raise and agreed to remove the franchise tag for 2020."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

