Athletics Offer Coronavirus Patient Ceremonial 1st Pitch Invite for Opening Day

It's unclear when the Major League Baseball season will begin, as it was pushed back until at least mid-May because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Oakland Athletics already have a plan for who will throw out the first pitch on Opening Day.

According to ESPN, team president David Kaval contacted a 39-year-old fan of the team named Justin who said he is hospitalized with COVID-19.

On Monday, the Athletics announced they would donate $100,000 to the Alameda County Community Food Bank amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

"This is an unprecedented time in our community," Kaval said in a news release. "As we navigate this pandemic, it is crucial that we come together and help those who need us most."