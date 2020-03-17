Athletics Offer Coronavirus Patient Ceremonial 1st Pitch Invite for Opening Day

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2020

OAKLAND, CA - JULY 22: General view of the Oakland Athletics logos in the dugout before the game against the San Francisco Giants at the Oakland Coliseum on July 22, 2018 in Oakland, California. The Oakland Athletics defeated the San Francisco Giants 6-5 in 10 innings. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)
Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

It's unclear when the Major League Baseball season will begin, as it was pushed back until at least mid-May because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Oakland Athletics already have a plan for who will throw out the first pitch on Opening Day.

According to ESPN, team president David Kaval contacted a 39-year-old fan of the team named Justin who said he is hospitalized with COVID-19.

On Monday, the Athletics announced they would donate $100,000 to the Alameda County Community Food Bank amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

"This is an unprecedented time in our community," Kaval said in a news release. "As we navigate this pandemic, it is crucial that we come together and help those who need us most."

