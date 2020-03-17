NFL Rumors: Dalvin Cook's Vikings Contract Talks Expected to Ramp Up After FA

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings opened preliminary discussions with Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, according to the Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson.

Tomasson reported negotiations are likely to accelerate once the Vikings wrap up their ongoing business in free agency.

Cook is entering the final year of his rookie contract and will count for $2 million against the salary cap in 2020.

The Vikings already wrapped up an extension for Kirk Cousins. Cousins' agent, Mike McCartney confirmed he had agreed to a new two-year deal. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the move added $66 million to the team's books in 2021 and 2022.

By trading Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota took on $9 million in dead money but freed up $4.9 million in salary cap space, per the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling. Shedding Diggs' $12 million cap hit in 2021 creates some flexibility for next season as well.

Locking down Cook would be the next logical step in terms of the Vikings re-signing its current stars.

The former Florida State RB ran for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns while catching 53 passes for 519 yards. He finished eighth in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) among the 45 running backs with at least 100 carries, per Football Outsiders.

Rewarding young running backs with a lucrative extension isn't without some risk.

Todd Gurley signed a four-year, $60 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams in July 2018. According to NFL Network's Michael Silver, Los Angeles is already open to trade offers for the two-time All-Pro following a disappointing 2019 season.

Nearly three years after signing him to a five-year, $41.25 million extension, the Atlanta Falcons released Devonta Freeman.

By waiting to re-sign Cook, the Vikings could see his value skyrocket, however. He told TMZ Sports he's aiming to gain 2,000 yards from scrimmage in the upcoming season, an attainable goal given his output from 2019.

Plus, Minnesota will want to avoid possibly seeing its relationship with Cook deteriorate similar to how Le'Veon Bell soured on the Pittsburgh Steelers when they couldn't agree to a multiyear deal.

Given how proactive the Vikings were with Cousins, they should be able to strike an agreement with Cook in the weeks ahead.