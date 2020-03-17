Ryan Shazier Placed on Steelers' Reserve/Retired List to Ensure Place with Team

Ryan Shazier Placed on Steelers' Reserve/Retired List to Ensure Place with TeamMarch 17, 2020
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
The Pittsburgh Steelers placed linebacker Ryan Shazier on the reserve/retired list Tuesday, general manager Kevin Colbert announced.
"Ryan's placement on the Reserve/Retired List serves as a matter of protocol to ensure his continued inclusion within our organization moving forward in his professional career," Colbert said in a statement.
Shazier, 27, spent the last two seasons on the reserve/physically unable to perform list after suffering a spinal injury in a December 2017 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
