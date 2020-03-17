Falcons' Matt Ryan Donates $100K Toward Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan announced a $100,000 donation to help needy citizens in Atlanta amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation will send $50,000 each to the Atlanta Community Food Bank and the Giving Kitchen, the latter of which provides assistance to food service workers.

“Obviously there’s a ton of stuff going on right now with a lot of areas that need a lot of help, and we certainly have a lot of friends in the restaurant and food industry here in Atlanta," Ryan told ESPN's Vaughn McClure. "We felt like [Giving Kitchen] is a unique and cool organization that has helped different restaurants, people in that industry. We thought it would create awareness for one of the industries that’s going to struggle during this time.

"The Atlanta food bank is obviously another organization that does a great job. Certainly, there is a great need for funding there. It made sense for us to try and make a small impact."

Several athletes have found a way to help communities in their respective cities as businesses shut down in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The NBA, NHL and MLB have indefinitely postponed their seasons, and President Donald Trump recommended limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people Monday.

The economic impact of the outbreak has been swift, with the stock market rapidly declining over concerns about the long and short-term impact the disease will have on businesses. Many part-time workers and those without the ability to work from home will be forced to go without a paycheck for an indeterminate period, so donations like Ryan's will go toward helping those most in need.