Report: NBA Accepting Applications from NCAA Players Seeking Draft Feedback

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Although the coronavirus pandemic has put the NBA season on hold, the league is accepting applications from college players who want to get an idea of their 2020 draft stock, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Givony and Wojnarowski added that the NBA may still make changes to the pre-draft process as a result of COVID-19:

Wojnarowski and ESPN colleague Zach Lowe reported March 2 some inside the NBA had already begun to discuss how the coronavirus could impact the pre-draft process. In-person events such as combines and workouts would have limited attendance or be canceled altogether.

The NCAA canceled all remaining winter and spring championships, including the men's basketball tournament, which brought an unexpected end to the 2019-20 season.

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie and John Hollinger reported on March 12 NBA scouts may be unable to conduct further evaluations prior to the draft on June 25:

"Some teams decided not to take advantage of the final opportunity prior to the season being suspended Wednesday night, opting to prioritize the safety of their employees over basketball operations. Multiple sources told The Athletic on Wednesday afternoon that scouts for many teams were being pulled off the road and told to return home while the virus continues to spread. Now that all conference tournaments have been canceled, it's difficult to find the place on the current calendar where teams will get a real chance to evaluate."

For the moment, the NBA draft has yet to be impacted by COVID-19, but the situation is obviously fluid.

The NFL announced Monday it was carrying on with his draft from April 23-25 but that all public events connected to the draft in Las Vegas were canceled.

The NBA suspended the season indefinitely March 11 after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a halt to any events with at least 50 people for eight weeks, which ruled out a return until at least May. According to Wojnarowski, team owners and league executives are looking at mid-to-late June as the best-case scenario.