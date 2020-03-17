Cowboys Rumors: Latest on Dak Prescott Contract, Chris Harris Jr. and More

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are at the epicenter of much of the NFL's offseason talk. Between Dak Prescott's lingering contract talks, Amari Cooper's free agency and Byron Jones the Cowboys came into the offseason with many of the big names being bandied about.

Almost all of those storylines have come to an end.

The Cowboys locked up Amari Cooper on a five-year, $100 million contract, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Meanwhile, Byron Jones is off to Miami. The Dolphins reportedly signed the corner to a five-year, $82.5 million, according to Schefter.

The last of the major dominoes to fall is Prescott. The Cowboys signed the passer to the franchise tag have secured the passer for the 2020 season with the franchise tag, but talks about a long-term deal are ongoing.

Here's the latest on the Cowboys including those contract talks, a potential Jones replacement and who will be kicking for the Cowboys next season.

Prescott and Cowboys Disagree on Contract Length

The Cowboys locked up Prescott for 2020 with the exclusive franchise tag. The contract doesn't allow other teams to negotiate with the 27-year-old and will pay him around $33 million a year.

This is a step that both sides were hoping they wouldn't have to take. The Cowboys want Prescott for the long-term, but the two can't seem to agree on just how "long" long-term means.

According to Chris Mortenson of ESPN, the length of the deal has become the sticking point:

Mortenson mentions "more than Goff and Wentz" in reference to the salary being offered. Goff makes an average of $33.5 million a year while Wentz's average is $32 million, per Spotrac.

The difference between a four-year and five-year deal may seem negligible, but giving the ever-shifting market for quarterbacks, Prescott's salary could look less impressive than the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson when they come off their rookie deals.

Prescott is coming off his best statistical season in his four years with the franchise. He threw for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

The Cowboys went 8-8 in that season, but the problems extended beyond the quarterback situation. With Mike McCarthy at the helm the Cowboys need to get their quarterback under contract for the long-term, whatever that may mean.

Cowboys Among Teams Interested in Chris Harris Jr.

The offense has made all the headlines for the Cowboys this offseason, but the defense has some major gaps to fill.

Byron Jones' big-money deal with Miami leaves a hole in the secondary and Quinn heading off to Chicago leaves them without a marquee pass-rusher. That's bad news for a unit that was 19th in defensive DVOA last season.

However, there is one top corner left in the market the Cowboys are reportedly interested in. Josina Anderson of ESPN reported the Cowboy are among the teams vying for Chris Harris Jr. in the market.

The corner is Pro Football Focus' third-best available free agent. Harris doesn't have the same skill-set as Jones. He has primarily been used as a slot corner throughout his career and he's older (31), but he would make a great addition to bolster a defense that wasn't that great last season and is losing talent.

Utilizing some capital to improve the defense should be a priority moving forward and Harris would qualify.

Team Considering Bringin Back Kai Forbath, Greg Zuerlein Could Be Replacement

With buzz on offense and defense don't forget about special teams. The Cowboys are reportedly figuring out what to do with the kicker position.

Kai Forbath finished the season as the team's kicker after Brett Maher was let go. Forbath excelled in Maher's place, going 10-for-10 on field goals. Seven of those field goals were from 40-49 yards out with an additional one over 50 yards so his leg was tested.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported the Cowboys were pleased enough with the 32-year-old they are interested in bringing him back. However, Greg Zuerlein is on their radar, too.

John Fassel is the team's new special teams coordinator and worked with Zuerlein when both were with the Rams. Zuerlein is 82 percent on field goals throughout his career including 33-of-55 from beyond 50 yards.

Either way, the Cowboys figure to add a quality kicker which can become one of the most important positions on the team pretty quickly.