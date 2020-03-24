1 Hot-Take Prediction for Every MLB Team Once the 2020 Season Begins

1 of 6

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles: Austin Hays Will Break Out

The Baltimore Orioles won't be good this season, but they might at least squeeze some stars out of their growing supply of young talent.

Our eyes are on 24-year-old center fielder Austin Hays. Though injuries in 2018 and 2019 wrecked his once sky-high prospect stock, he teased what he might be when he broke through with a .947 OPS (complete with solid peripherals) and nifty defense for the O's last September.

Boston Red Sox: They'll Trade J.D. Martinez

There was a moment there in which the Boston Red Sox actually figured to benefit from the delayed start to the 2020 season. It suffices to say that Chris Sale's Tommy John surgery nixes that idea.

If the Red Sox indeed remain stuck behind the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, they'll presumably look to cut their losses at the trade deadline. That could mean dealing veteran slugger J.D. Martinez while he still has value worthy of the $43.1 million he's owed through 2021.

New York Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton Will Bounce Back

The Yankees, meanwhile, absolutely figure to benefit from the delay as there's now more time for sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton and ace James Paxton to heal from their respective injuries.

Out of the three, Stanton has the most to prove after playing in only 18 games last year. Health permitting, he should be up to it. He would just need to get back to crushing the ball like only he and a small handful of others can.

Tampa Bay Rays: Tyler Glasnow Will Win the AL Cy Young Award

Justin Verlander for the third time? Nah. Gerrit Cole for what should arguably be a second time? Nope. Rather, we're thinking Tyler Glasnow will win his first Cy Young Award in 2020.

This, also, is a "health permitting" situation in light of how Glasnow made just 12 starts in 2019. When he did pitch, however, his overpowering fastball-curveball combination made him the most dominant starter in baseball. He merely needs to keep that up.

Toronto Blue Jays: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Will Go .300/.400/.500

This time last year, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was widely seen as the Next Big Thing for the Toronto Blue Jays. He didn't live up to it as he posted a modest .772 OPS as a rookie.

Yet Guerrero is worth having faith in for 2020. He's still only 21, and his .331/.414/.531 career line in the minors isn't old news just yet. With good health and the right mindset, he can be a .300/.400/.500 hitter in the majors, too.