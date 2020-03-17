Philip Rivers Rumors: Colts Contract 'All but Done' for Ex-Chargers QB

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 17, 2020

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers stands for the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. Rivers' career with the Los Angeles Chargers has come to an end. The franchise announced Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, that Rivers will enter free agency and not return for the upcoming season. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers' signing with the Indianapolis Colts in free agency is "all but done," an anonymous team source told Bleacher Report's Matt Miller on Tuesday morning.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Colts "have had discussions" with Rivers, who is seen as "a clear target for Indy."

The Athletic's Stephen Holder reiterated that earlier Tuesday morning:

Rivers has played his entire NFL career with the Chargers, who acquired him on draft day in 2004. The franchise selected Eli Manning at No. 1 overall before trading him for Rivers, drafted fourth overall by the New York Giants.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

