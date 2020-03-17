Philip Rivers Rumors: Colts Contract 'All but Done' for Ex-Chargers QB

Philip Rivers Rumors: Colts Contract 'All but Done' for Ex-Chargers QBMarch 17, 2020
Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers' signing with the Indianapolis Colts in free agency is "all but done," an anonymous team source told Bleacher Report's Matt Miller on Tuesday morning.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Colts "have had discussions" with Rivers, who is seen as "a clear target for Indy."
The Athletic's Stephen Holder reiterated that earlier Tuesday morning:
Stephen Holder @HolderStephen
Let me elaborate...Per sources, the Colts indeed continue talks w free agent QB Philip Rivers. No deal yet, but everything indicates he is their No. 1 target. Nothing is ever done until it's done (see: Josh McDaniels), so the Colts have considered alternatives as well. Stay tuned https://t.co/fTdM4D5NXu
Rivers has played his entire NFL career with the Chargers, who acquired him on draft day in 2004. The franchise selected Eli Manning at No. 1 overall before trading him for Rivers, drafted fourth overall by the New York Giants.
