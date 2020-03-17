Patriots Rumors: Tom Brady, NE Had 'No Negotiation' Before QB Announced Exit

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The New England Patriots and Tom Brady reportedly had "no negotiation" about a new contract before the quarterback announced Tuesday he's going to leave the franchise in free agency.

Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston reported the update and noted the Pats' lack of urgency to discuss a deal "spoke volumes" to Brady.

