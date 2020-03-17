Patriots Rumors: Tom Brady, NE Had 'No Negotiation' Before QB Announced Exit

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks on the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The New England Patriots and Tom Brady reportedly had "no negotiation" about a new contract before the quarterback announced Tuesday he's going to leave the franchise in free agency. 

Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston reported the update and noted the Pats' lack of urgency to discuss a deal "spoke volumes" to Brady.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

