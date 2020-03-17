Tom Brady Rumors: Bucs, Chargers Contract Offers Revealed After QB Leaves Pats

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly made contract offers to quarterback Tom Brady, who announced Tuesday he's going to leave the New England Patriots in free agency.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Brady is fielding proposals "believed to be $30 [million per year] or more."

The 42-year-old built a Hall of Fame resume in New England, highlighted by six Super Bowl championships, 14 Pro Bowl selections and three Most Valuable Player awards.

Brady saw his numbers dip in 2019—his 24 passing touchdowns were his fewest since 2006 and his 88.0 passer rating was his lowest since 2013—while surrounded by a lackluster supporting cast.

Now the California native will intensify the hunt for a new football home, and the prospective teams' offensive weapons will likely play a significant role in his final decision.

Tampa Bay is loaded in terms of skill-position talent. It features Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at wide receiver, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard at tight end and Ronald Jones II at running back. The Bucs defense also ranked tied for sixth in yards allowed per play (5.1) in 2019.

Adding Brady to that roster in place of the mistake-prone Jameis Winston, who's also an unrestricted free agent this offseason, would push the Buccaneers into the championship conversation.

The Chargers can't quite match the Bucs' overall talent level, but there's still plenty of upside within an offense that features running back Austin Ekeler, wide receiver Keenan Allen and tight end Hunter Henry.

Heading to L.A. would also allow Brady to return to his home state, although he is from San Mateo in the Bay Area.

Pro Football Talk also listed the Miami Dolphins, an AFC East rival of the Patriots, as a potential sleeper alongside the Bucs and Bolts in the Brady sweepstakes.

Brady can officially sign with a new team Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET when the 2020 NFL league year begins.