Emmanuel Sanders Rumors: Latest Free-Agent Buzz on WR Amid 49ers Interest

The San Francisco 49ers made a couple of splashy moves on Monday, and now the NFC champions will be looking to solidify their roster in hopes of another Super Bowl run.

After re-signing Arik Armstead to a five-year, $85 million contract, the Niners sent DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for a first-round pick. They may grab a wide receiver in that No. 13 overall spot but must first consider retaining Emmanuel Sanders.

"The 49ers are closely monitoring Emmanuel Sanders to see what the market dictates for him," Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reported. "They want him back. But it has to be a cap-wise deal."

San Francisco acquired the 33-year-old during the 2019 season, sending third- and fourth-round picks to the Denver Broncos for the wideout and a fifth-round choice. He appeared in 10 regular-season games, catching 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns.

His future, though, is fairly uncertain.

As of March 9, Sanders said "no offer has been sent" with no talks between him and the Niners. That could have changed in the last week, but the message indicates San Francisco is not rushing to finalize a deal with the veteran.

In the meantime, Sanders can explore the free-agent market to find interested teams and potential offers.

Among others, the New York Jets and Washington should have interest. Plus, the Dallas Cowboys lost Randall Cobb, who has signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Houston Texans, per James Jones of NFL Network, so they need a new slot receiver.

Following the trade sending Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills, perhaps the Minnesota Vikings will pursue Sanders. Both the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints are sensible landing spots, though their level of interest is unclear.

Other franchises worth mentioning at this stage are the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots.

The biggest question, really, is whether adding the Colts' first-rounder will reduce San Francisco's desire to keep Sanders.

Looking ahead to the 2020 draft, it's a terrific class of receivers. And at No. 13 overall, the 49ers will likely have a shot at some combination of Alabama's Jerry Jeudy or Henry Ruggs III, LSU's Justin Jefferson and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb.

While a couple of them may be selected before San Francisco is on the clock, that's a tantalizing group. And, in all probability, a first-round receiver will be less expensive than Sanders.

If the Niners prefer a veteran presence over a young wideout, he should be the primary target. While they reached out to Phillip Dorsett on Monday, per ESPN's Josina Anderson, that connection is characterized as "preliminary interest."

San Francisco has more flexibility to upgrade the position, so where Sanders falls on the priority list is the key. Still, he should find plenty of interest if the Niners move in a different direction.

