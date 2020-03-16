Video: Stone Cold Steve Austin Drops Byron Saxton with Stunner in WWE Raw Return

Stone Cold Steve Austin had some fun at Byron Saxton's expense to close out Raw on Monday night.

The WWE Hall of Famer was on hand to celebrate 3:16 Day. He delivered a series of jokes, with Saxton grading each joke from the announce table.

Austin must have taken umbrage with Saxton's judgment because he delivered not one but two Stone Cold Stunners to the commentator.

It was a somewhat surreal scene as Austin gave his promo to an empty venue at the WWE Performance Center. The promotion moved Raw to Orlando, Florida, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. WWE already announced the Performance Center will house WrestleMania 36 on April 5 as well to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Even though his arrival wasn't accompanied by a raucous reception from the WWE Universe, Austin's appearance breathed life into a unique Raw.

