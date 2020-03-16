Cowboys' Updated Salary-Cap Space After Amari Cooper's $100M Contract

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Wide receiver Amari Cooper "intends to re-sign with the Dallas Cowboys on a five-year contract worth up to $100 million once the new NFL year officially begins Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday night.

Schefter added that Washington "tried to pry" Cooper away earlier Monday, but ultimately, the 25-year-old chose to stay in Dallas.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Cooper's deal includes $60 million in guarantees.

ESPN's Todd Archer projected Cooper's contract to divvy up at $20 million per year, which ties Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones' annual average value and is the highest among all wide receivers.

The NFL set the salary cap at $198.2 million per team for the 2020 season after the new collective bargaining agreement was approved Sunday. The Cowboys had $72 million in cap space as of Sunday, according to Cowboys Wire's K.D. Drummond.

Monday morning, the Cowboys announced they have placed the franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott. According to Over the Cap, Prescott's exclusive tag carries a $30.1 million cap number.

The team also announced that tight end Blake Jarwin has agreed to a three-year extension, which Rapoport reported will be worth $24.25 million with $9.25 million guaranteed. Spotrac has Jarwin's cap hit at $3.25 million for 2020.

The Cowboys let Byron Jones walk. The 27-year-old cornerback agreed to sign with the Miami Dolphins on a five-year, $82.5 million contract, which will make him the highest-paid cornerback in the league, Schefter reported Monday afternoon.

Dallas gave the then-Oakland Raiders its 2019 first-round pick in exchange for Cooper in October 2018, so it is not surprising that the Cowboys invested heavily in the four-time Pro Bowler. Cooper had a career year in 2019 with 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns on 79 catches in 16 regular-season games.

At this point, Dallas has a much better idea of its financial situation than it did just a day ago. Based on Prescott's franchise tag number, the team figures to have approximately $18.65 million in cap space to work with.

The Cowboys still have to make a decision on All-Pro defensive end Robert Quinn, who is set to officially become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday.