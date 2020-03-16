Projecting Bills' Depth Chart After Reported Stefon Diggs Trade

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills found quarterback Josh Allen a No. 1 wideout.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Bills traded a first-round pick, a fifth-round pick, a sixth-round pick and a 2021 fourth-rounder to the Minnesota Vikings for Stefon Diggs and a seventh-round pick.

Diggs gives Buffalo a significant upgrade at wide receiver. He caught 63 passes for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns in 2019.

Here's a look at how he'll likely fit into the offense.

Depth Chart

QB: Josh Allen

RB: Devin Singletary

WR: Stefon Diggs, John Brown, Cole Beasley

TE: Dawson Knox

LT: Dion Dawkins

LG: Quinton Spain

C: Mitch Morse

RG: Jon Feliciano

RT: Cody Ford

Allen took a jump forward in his sophomore season. He threw for 3,089 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and his completion rate improved from 52.8 percent to 58.8 percent.

The 23-year-old made noticeable strides over the second half of the year after offensive coordinator Brian Daboll made tweaks to the offense amid criticism over the unit's performance. In his final seven starts, Allen had 1,170 passing yards and 10 touchdowns to only two interceptions.

Although they had the bulk of their key players under contract for 2020, the Bills needed to add a truly elite pass-catcher to help Allen continue his climb. Diggs addresses that concern, allowing the team to focus on smaller ways to further tweak the offense.

Buffalo exhausted a lot of draft capital to land Diggs but has almost $60.5 million in available salary cap space, per Spotrac. The front office still has some flexibility.

The team should feel good about rolling with Devin Singletary as the primary ball-carrier but would be smart to target another running back to replace Frank Gore as the secondary option. T.J. Yeldon is currently positioned as the backup.

As free agency approached, offensive line appeared to be an area of weakness. According to Football Outsiders, the Bills were 16th in adjusted line yards and 23rd in adjusted sack rate.

They announced Monday they re-signed Quinton Spain to a three-year deal, though, so general manager Brandon Beane might not be looking to make any significant signings along the line. He could be counting on continued development from Dion Dawkins and Cody Ford on the outside with Mitch Morse anchoring the interior.

The Bills swung for the fences with Diggs, and he may be their only marquee addition on offense this offseason.