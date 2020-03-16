Video: Undertaker Signs WWE WrestleMania 36 Contract for AJ Styles Match

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2020

TOPSHOT - World Wrestling Entertainment star The Undertaker makes his way to the ring during a match at the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Super Showdown event in the Saudi Red Sea port city of Jeddah late on January 7, 2019. (Photo by Amer HILABI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images)
AMER HILABI/Getty Images

The Undertaker and AJ Styles completed their contract signing for WrestleMania 36. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were unfortunate bystanders.

Styles played mind games with The Deadman by holding the contract backstage. He then denied 'Taker the satisfaction of seeing him in person and made Gallows and Anderson deliver the contract to the ring.

Predictably, the two O.C. members were met with a hostile legend. After putting pen to paper, The Undertaker stuffed the contract in Anderson's mouth.

One of the biggest matches on the WrestleMania 36 card is now official.

The Showcase of the Immortals remains scheduled for April 5, but WWE announced a significant change Monday. The event is moving from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a halt to any events with more than 50 people for at least eight weeks to limit the spread of COVID-19. That effectively ruled out a WrestleMania on the scale fans have come to expect.

Seeing The Undertaker and Styles battle in the Performance Center will undoubtedly make for an odd sight.

