WWE's Strange Replay Decision, Stone Cold, Becky Lynch Deliver, More Raw Fallout

Credit: WWE.com

As the world continues to change in the face of a pandemic, WWE has taken a unique approach. The show must go on, and the company is holding shows live in the WWE Performance Center.

This has led to positives and negatives going forward. Some fans will tune for the fresh atmosphere. Others will check out. It is up to WWE to take the best approach to get everyone invested.

The biggest promises for Raw were the appearances of key big names in the business. Stone Cold Steve Austin was in attendance for his day, March 16. The Undertaker challenged AJ Styles to face him like a man and sign their WrestleMania contract.

How WWE filled the rest of the time was more interesting. The company skimped on time by forcing out a Royal Rumble 2020 replay. This was the match that started Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre and opened the door to Edge completing his journey.

While mixed feelings abound for this decision, the show had key moments that defined the event and this suddenly unique Road to WrestleMania.