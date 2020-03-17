WWE's Strange Replay Decision, Stone Cold, Becky Lynch Deliver, More Raw Fallout

WWE's Strange Replay Decision, Stone Cold, Becky Lynch Deliver, More Raw FalloutMarch 17, 2020
As the world continues to change in the face of a pandemic, WWE has taken a unique approach. The show must go on, and the company is holding shows live in the WWE Performance Center.
This has led to positives and negatives going forward. Some fans will tune for the fresh atmosphere. Others will check out. It is up to WWE to take the best approach to get everyone invested.
The biggest promises for Raw were the appearances of key big names in the business. Stone Cold Steve Austin was in attendance for his day, March 16. The Undertaker challenged AJ Styles to face him like a man and sign their WrestleMania contract.
How WWE filled the rest of the time was more interesting. The company skimped on time by forcing out a Royal Rumble 2020 replay. This was the match that started Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre and opened the door to Edge completing his journey.
While mixed feelings abound for this decision, the show had key moments that defined the event and this suddenly unique Road to WrestleMania.
WWE Relying Heavily on Replays Makes Show Less Interesting
For the second show airing from the WWE Performance Center in a row, WWE spent a large amount of the show recapping a previous major match. It was an even more pronounced decision than the blue brand showing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships Elimination Chamber.
The 60-minute men's Royal Rumble was shown in its entirety not even playing through commercial breaks. It ran over 90 minutes including those breaks, which made it the majority of the show.
While the men's Rumble had good and bad elements, it was a strong match for big moments. Those moments resonate less two months later. Everyone knew already what was coming in a sport built on the surprise of results.
While current circumstances certainly make it harder to deliver a typical product, that only means WWE should be taking risks. It is the time to start seeing what can be done with three hours of television and a wide open studio.
The complete reluctance to use the talent available emphasizes a terrible trend in WWE. The company avoids chances at all cost until they are gone. It is WrestleMania season. Now is the time to go bold.
TV ratings will be abysmal for this week's Raw as most of the show recapped an old match. The final hour could not possibly recover. WWE will feel the consequences of not taking any risks fully in the coming days. If it continues, they will feel it every week.
The Undertaker Seems to Be Moving Away from Deadman Gimmick
The Undertaker did not come out this week as The Deadman. He charged to the ring with anger and focus, challenging AJ Styles to step up to him. When The Phenomenal One stayed backstage, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson took on Taker's wrath.
It was interesting to watch the legend come out with real heat for the first time in months. We rarely get to see The Deadman emotional.
That is why it made more sense for Taker to avoid his signature gimmick entirely. He was more The American Badass. That gimmick suits him more in this moment, fighting for his honor and that of his wife Michelle McCool.
If this is going to be Taker's last ride, he should do so on a motorcycle. He should remind everyone that he is more than a singular gimmick. He also might be for engaging in the ring this way.
His walk to the ring was done with purpose. He had more character in the moment than he has in the several years that came before. He and Styles will work better if he is always walking with that speed.
Rey Mysterio Is Returning to Title Contention
In the only live match of the night, Rey Mysterio had Andrade's number for the first time in their rivalry. The Master of the 619 finally showed even against El Idolo that he is far from done. He caught Andrade with 619 and a diving splash for the three count and a big victory over the United States champion.
While there are plenty of washed-up veterans still going in WWE, Mysterio is not one of them. He has looked as nimble and impressive as any time in his career.
He and Andrade always do good work together. It was a shame this match was rushed. The two can do so much with time. No excuse can be made for the Royal Rumble getting so much time while these two rivals got so little.
The Master of the 619 is coming for his WWE United States Championship, and that adds a big name to a title scene already including Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza. This quartet could steal the show soon enough.
The US title needs all the help it can get. Mysterio wanting his gold is a big boost to the championship.
Stone Cold Steve Austin Puts over Becky Lynch
Stone Cold Steve Austin tried to play the crowd, but all he had was Byron Saxton on commentary. The Rattlesnake gave Saxton a Stone Cold Stunner for his trouble. Becky Lynch joined Austin for a shower of beers.
In the last two years, The Man has worked with John Cena, The Rock and now The Rattlesnake. That's a legendary trio, arguably all members of WWE's Mount Rushmore.
Each man put over Lynch in a big way, solidifying her as WWE's top babyface. As The Man approaching 365 days as Raw women's champion, each segment crucially builds her up for what comes after this title reign.
She feels like a huge deal especially after her latest beer bash. Lynch can work off of everyone, but they need reciprocate. It was vital for WWE to bring in talent that make clear The Man is the present of this business.
The segment was fun if bizarre, but the heart of it was the focus on the legend of the business and the future legend. Saxton may not have enjoyed it, but fans would have loved this watching live and in person.