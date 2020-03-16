WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 16

1 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

In front of an eerily empty Performance Center, Edge kicked off the night's show, throwing to a recap of the horrific last month for him and wife Beth Phoenix.

Edge mentioned the common connection he and Orton had in growing and evolving: Mick Foley. Foley taught him grit, something The Viper never learned.

"This isn't love. You don't love me, Randy. You're jealous because you can't do what I do and that tears you apart," Edge said, referencing his comeback after nine years away.

Staring through the camera and into the soul of his rival, he issued a challenge to Orton for a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania.

Grade

B+

Analysis

If there is one thing that has not skipped a beat, it is Edge's uncanny ability to cut a promo that sucks the audience in and has them eager to invest themselves going forward. Like Orton and Phoenix before him, his contributions here carried the feud forward and added to what has already been months of stellar storytelling.

The Last Man Standing match stipulation was probably unnecessary, but it allows for a No Disqualification setting that will hide any of Edge's ring rust while allowing the performers to bring the intensity and violence one expects out of a rivalry this personal.

Strong work to kick off the show.