NFL Bans Free-Agency Facility Visits, Delays OTAs Indefinitely Amid Coronavirus

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 01: A general view of the NFL 100 logo on on the field prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

The NFL rolled out new rules regarding free agency and delayed the start of offseason team activities indefinitely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Although free agency will officially open at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, franchises are prohibited from bringing free agents to any team facility. Team employees also can't travel to meet in person with free agents.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

