NFL Bans Free-Agency Facility Visits, Delays OTAs Indefinitely Amid Coronavirus

The NFL rolled out new rules regarding free agency and delayed the start of offseason team activities indefinitely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Although free agency will officially open at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, franchises are prohibited from bringing free agents to any team facility. Team employees also can't travel to meet in person with free agents.

