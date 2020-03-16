Bears Trade Rumors: Andy Dalton, Nick Foles Linked; Trubisky to Compete for Job

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2020

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears appear to be in the market for a quarterback.

According to Ed Werder of ESPN, the Bears are interested in bringing in a veteran like Andy Dalton or Nick Foles to compete with Mitchell Trubisky:

                                                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Colts Trade for DeForest Buckner

    Colts send 2020 first-round pick to 49ers for All-Pro DT DeForest Buckner

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Colts Trade for DeForest Buckner

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    PFT: Bears in Talks with Teddy Bridgewater

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    PFT: Bears in Talks with Teddy Bridgewater

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Grading Every FA Deal 🔤

    B/R looks at every deal from the team and player perspective and assigns a letter grade

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    Grading Every FA Deal 🔤

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Texans Traded Hopkins

    Houston didn't want to redo Nuk's contract with three years left on the deal (Houston Chronicle)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Why Texans Traded Hopkins

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report