Bears Trade Rumors: Andy Dalton, Nick Foles Linked; Trubisky to Compete for Job

Bears Trade Rumors: Andy Dalton, Nick Foles Linked; Trubisky to Compete for JobMarch 16, 2020
Gary Landers/Associated Press
The Chicago Bears appear to be in the market for a quarterback.
According to Ed Werder of ESPN, the Bears are interested in bringing in a veteran like Andy Dalton or Nick Foles to compete with Mitchell Trubisky:
