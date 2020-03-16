Report: Falcons Trade for Ravens' Hayden Hurst After Austin Hooper's Browns Deal

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly acquired tight end Hayden Hurst in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens.

ESPN's Adam Schefter provided the details on Monday's deal:

Hurst would help replace Austin Hooper in Atlanta, who reportedly agreed to a deal with the Cleveland Browns that will make him the league's highest-paid tight end, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Hooper will be difficult to replace after he earned a second straight Pro Bowl appearance in 2019, finishing with 75 catches for 787 yards and six touchdowns. However, the Falcons are adding a high-upside option in Hurst.

The 26-year-old was the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 draft, selected one spot ahead of Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley.

Despite his upside, he struggled to get consistent playing time in Baltimore behind fellow tight ends Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle. He played only 23 percent of the Ravens' offensive snaps as a rookie and 41 percent last year, per Pro Football Reference.

The 6'4", 245-pounder played well when given the opportunity. He finished the 2019 season with 30 catches for 349 yards and two scores, and he showed off his speed on a 61-yard touchdown against the Buffalo Bills:

With more playing time in Atlanta, Hurst should have a chance to live up to the high expectations he had entering the league.

Meanwhile, Baltimore gets to recoup assets for a player who wasn't getting much playing time with Andrews and Boyle both under team control for another two seasons.