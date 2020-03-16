Teddy Bridgewater Rumors: Bears in Talks; Would Start Over Mitchell Trubisky

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Free-agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly in talks to sign with the Chicago Bears, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Though negotiations are still underway, the deal could be worth $21 million per year.

Based on the money, Florio projects Bridgewater would become the starting quarterback ahead of incumbent Mitchell Trubisky.

Trubisky is heading into his fourth season—which could be the final year of his rookie deal if the team doesn't pick up his option—but was disappointing in 2019. After an encouraging 2018 campaign, the 2017 first-round pick saw his passer rating drop from 95.4 to 83.0 last season.

The Bears went from 12-4 two years ago to just 8-8 last year.

Bridgewater could help turn things around after an impressive stint with the New Orleans Saints last year while Drew Brees was out with a thumb injury. The backup came through with wins in each of his five starts and finished 2019 with nine touchdowns, two interceptions and a 99.1 quarterback rating.

Though injuries have limited the 27-year-old to just six starts in the last four seasons combined, he showed his upside when given the chance last year.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported he could return to the Saints this offseason but should have a "strong market" if he tests the waters.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also an option for the signal-caller, per Peter King of Football Morning in America.

It shows the Bears could have some competition as they try to land a priority free agent.

If Bridgewater does sign, Chicago could then trade Trubisky to save $4.5 million against the cap, leaving only $4.8 million in dead cap space, per Spotrac.