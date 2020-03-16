Rumors on Undertaker-Raw, Vince-SmackDown; Rollins Talks WWE WrestleMania

Don Feria/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Seth Rollins Discusses Uncertainty Surrounding WrestleMania

With sports around the world making adjustments amid concerns surrounding the coronavirus, WrestleMania 36 remains in doubt.

Seth Rollins was asked about the situation Saturday in a question-and-answer session on Instagram live:

Jeremy Thomas of 411Mania provided the superstar's answer:

"WrestleMania—I don’t know. Don’t ask me questions, I don’t know! I am not in charge of that. I go where they tell me. This Monday, I’ll be in Orlando at the PC, doing Raw in front of nobody just like SmackDown was on Friday. Probably just how NXT will be on Wednesday, all right? About WrestleMania, nobody knows. It’s all up in the air. So just wait for further announcements from WWE social pages or whatever."

The event is scheduled for April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and the WWE said in a statement that they "remain committed" to going forward with the plans, per Brent Brookhouse of CBS Sports. Still, the organization has put together contingency plans in case a cancelation is required.

The coronavirus has 1,678 confirmed cases in the United States as of Monday, per CNN.com, with over 6,400 deaths worldwide.

Undertaker and Steve Austin Set for Raw

Monday night's WWE Raw is going to be a big one for old-school wrestling fans as both The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin will be in attendance.

WWE has been hyping the Stone Cold appearance, which comes on March 16 ("3:16 Day"):

Though there might've been some concern about travel plans amid the national pandemic, both superstars were reportedly already in Orlando on Sunday, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

Austin's return will certainly generate a lot of excitement, but Undertaker has continued to make an impact in WWE, most recently at Elimination Chamber earlier this month:

The two legendary fighters on the same card Monday could create a memorable night for wrestling.

Vince McMahon Not at WWE SmackDown

Fans weren't allowed at WWE SmackDown last Friday, but the event went on as planned with Triple H running the show:

Besides the thousands of missing fans, one notable absence was Vince McMahon, with the WWE CEO skipping the event, according to Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats.

The 74-year-old could certainly be at risk during the latest pandemic, but no reason was given for his absence.

Several other big names on the roster were fortunately available to help carry the action in the crowdless arena.