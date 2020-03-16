Packers Rumors: Ex-Browns LB Christian Kirksey Agrees to 2-Year, $16M Contract

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers and linebacker Christian Kirksey reportedly agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network received word of the deal from Kirksey's agency.

Kirksey, 27, spent his first six NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns before being released earlier this month. He has been limited to just nine games over the last two seasons because of injury.

