Packers Rumors: Ex-Browns LB Christian Kirksey Agrees to 2-Year, $16M Contract

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2020

Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Christian Kirksey warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers and linebacker Christian Kirksey reportedly agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network received word of the deal from Kirksey's agency. 

Kirksey, 27, spent his first six NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns before being released earlier this month. He has been limited to just nine games over the last two seasons because of injury.

                                                                      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

