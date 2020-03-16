Teddy Bridgewater Rumors: Latest Buzz on QB Ahead of 2020 NFL Free Agency

Butch Dill/Associated Press

With the NFL's "legal tampering" period set to open at noon on Monday, the quarterback pool is already beginning to dwindle.

On Sunday, the Tennessee Titans signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a four-year, $118 million extension, according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington. This means that one of the top potential long-term options—Tannehill is just 31 years old—is off the market

For rebuilding franchises in need of help at the position, that's disappointing. For New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, however, that could be viewed as a major positive.

The 27-year-old, who went 5-0 as a starter in 2019, may now be the clear-cut top option for teams seeking more than a veteran stopgap.

In the NFL, that's almost always going to lead to a big financial windfall.

Returning to New Orleans could make sense for the Louisville product. The Saints have a roster ready to contend for Super Bowls and longtime starter Drew Brees isn't going to play forever. However, the 41-year-old is expected to return in 2020 and could be willing to take a hometown discount to make that happen.

"From my understanding, for this contract, Brees is not expected to demand top dollar," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network. "...I would expect a contract more in line with what he made last year."

That's a bit of an issue for Bridgewater for two reasons. For one, the Saints are not loaded with cap space—they have just under $10 million currently. Secondly, they appear to have a succession plan in place at quarterback that does not involve Bridgewater.

"The Saints are genuinely intrigued by the idea of making [Taysom] Hill their full-time starter if Brees retires after this season—which is why they’re willing to let their other option, Teddy Bridgewater, leave as an unrestricted free agent," ESPN's Mike Triplett wrote.

So Bridgewater probably isn't the quarterback of the future in New Orleans, but that doesn't mean he won't be the quarterback of the future somewhere in 2020.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who may move on from Jameis Winston this offseason, could be a terrific landing spot for Bridgewater. They have a quarterback-friendly coach in Bruce Arians and a reported interest in the Saints backup.

"I am hearing Tampa Bay is hot on Bridgewater,” one NFL general manager told The Athletic's Mike Sando.

It's worth noting that the Buccaneers also have interest in six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

For the Buccaneers, the decision could come down to whether they want to win now or build for the long haul. At 42 years old, Brady is obviously not the choice for the latter strategy. Bridgewater definitely could be.

If Tampa decides to take the long-term approach, don't be surprised if it is committed to Bridgewater before the official start of free agency on Wednesday.