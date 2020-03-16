Chelsea Reportedly Set to Fine Mason Mount After Leaving Self-Isolation

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly set to fine Mason Mount after he appeared to leave self-isolation to have a game of football with West Ham United's Declan Rice.

The Blues announced on Thursday that their first team would be isolating themselves after Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for COVID-19.

However, per the Mirror's Andy Rose and Alex Richards, Mount was pictured in public playing football with Rice at the Trent Park Football centre in Barnet on Sunday:

Chelsea are said to be angry with the 21-year-old and are set to issue a fine, having "reminded him of his responsibilities."

It's reported manager Frank Lampard is likely to be unhappy with the starlet, too.

A man who had taken his 14-year-old son to the centre for a training session recognised Mount and Rice, who were playing "five- or six-a-side."

He said: "They were wearing snoods, but it wasn't obvious whether they were using them to protect other people or so they wouldn't be noticed."

"It looked like none of them were taking the situation very seriously," he added. "I would imagine their clubs would be horrified."

Hudson-Odoi provided an update on his condition on Friday:

According to Rose and Richards, West Ham are not self-isolating and said they had no issue with Rice participating in the game.

Hammers boss David Moyes was self-isolating after coming into contact with Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta—who has tested positive for COVID-19—on March 7, but he ended it on Saturday having passed the seven-day isolation period without showing symptoms.

More than 169,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus, from which 6,513 people have died. In the UK, the death toll is 35 from 1,372 confirmed cases.