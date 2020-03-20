Big-Name NFL Players Who Could Retire During the 2020 Offseason

0 of 8

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

We know quarterback Drew Brees and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will continue their NFL careers. Fortunately for them, they're able to make that decision, but other veterans may not have any choice but to hang up the cleats.

Brees and Fitzgerald can still perform at a high level, so their respective teams wanted them back for the 2020 season. Running back Frank Gore's production tapered off at the end of the 2019 term, but he still logged 166 carries for 599 yards and two touchdowns for the Buffalo Bills while starting in half of the regular-season games.

Gore is angling for a second stint with the Miami Dolphins, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

"I would love if he would bring me back," Gore said in reference to Dolphins general manager Chris Grier.

Beyond a second run in Miami, Gore was clear in his intentions, saying, "I want to play."

While Gore may generate interest because of his steady output and desire to keep going, we'll take a look at players who may have to consider retirement because of injuries or lack of production in the latter stages of their careers.

Some of the veterans listed had previously decided to call it a career before eventually coming out of retirement, but their comebacks could be short-lived.