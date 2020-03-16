NBA Draft 2020: Notable Stats for Anthony Edwards, Top 1st-Round Prospects

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

March Madness typically plays a role in helping NBA teams evaluate the best men's college basketball players in the upcoming draft class. However, due to the cancellation of the NCAA tournament because of coronavirus concerns, that won't be the case this year.

That doesn't mean NBA teams don't have tape to watch on some of the top prospects in this year's draft class, though. There have been plenty of moments throughout the college basketball season that showcased players who will likely be taking their game to the next level following the draft on June 25.

Like every year, there will also be players getting drafted who have been playing in other countries. In the 2020 class, that includes point guard LaMelo Ball, the younger brother of Lonzo, who has been playing in Australia.

But here, we're going to look at the stats of the top draft prospects from the college ranks. It might not be quite the same as watching March Madness, but these are players you'll want to remember to keep an eye on when the draft arrives.

Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

Notable stats: 19.1 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 2.8 APG, 40.2 FG%

In his first and likely only season with the Bulldogs, Anthony Edwards was one of the most exciting players in the SEC.

Starting all 32 of Georgia's games, the 18-year-old ranked third in the conference in scoring and shot 77.2 percent from the free-throw line, which ranked 15th. He also had no trouble battling for rebounds at 6'5" as he found many ways to impact contests.

Edwards' breakout moment came at the Maui Invitational, when he scored 37 points and made a season-high seven 3-pointers against Michigan State on Nov. 26. He also netted 32 points at Florida on Feb. 5 and 36 points at South Carolina on Feb. 26.

The Golden State Warriors are in line to have the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, and it wouldn't be surprising to see them take Edwards with the selection.

Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

Notable stats: 18.5 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 4.0 APG, 38.0 FG%

Another talented freshman guard in this year's draft class, Cole Anthony immediately made his presence felt with the Tar Heels this season. In their season opener against Notre Dame on Nov. 6, he scored 34 points on 12-for-24 shooting, which included six 3-pointers made while also tallying 11 rebounds and five assists.

Although the 19-year-old played in only 22 games (20 starts) for North Carolina due to right knee surgery, he showed he was one of the most exciting players to watch in the ACC this season. He would rank second in the conference in scoring had he played in enough games to be eligible.

Because of his impressive all-around game, Anthony should be an early selection in this year's NBA draft.

James Wiseman, C, Memphis

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

Notable stats: 19.7 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 76.9 FG%

An important thing to note about James Wiseman's stats: He played in only three games in his first and likely only season with the Tigers. So while there's not a lot of tape for NBA teams to watch, he was impressive in the short time he was on the court.

The 18-year-old's best showing came in Memphis' season opener vs. South Carolina State on Nov. 5, when he tallied 28 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. The toughest competition he faced was Oregon on Nov. 12, his final game, and he had 14 points and 12 rebounds in that contest.

While serving a 12-game suspension, Wiseman decided he wouldn't return to the Tigers. But it will be fun to watch him take the court again after he gets drafted into the NBA.

Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

Matthew Putney/Associated Press

Notable stats: 15.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 6.5 APG, 50.4 FG%

Although Tyrese Haliburton started 34 of 35 games for the Cyclones during his freshman year in the 2018-19 season, he wasn't much of a scoring threat. He averaged only 6.8 points per game in his debut campaign despite averaging 33.2 minutes per game.

This season, the 20-year-old improved multiple facets of his game as he became an efficient scorer who also excelled at having a presence on the glass and getting his Iowa State teammates involved. However, he was limited to 22 games and didn't play after Feb. 8 due to a left wrist fracture.

Because Haliburton showed so much improvement in his sophomore season, the 6'5" guard is set to come off the board early in this year's draft.