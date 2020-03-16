Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Latest on Interest from Jets, Giants, More

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

All you have to do is watch film of Jadeveon Clowney's season with the Seattle Seahawks to see how much of an impact he can make on a new team.

In his first season with the NFC West side, Clowney recorded 13 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss and three sacks.

He also made countless plays that did not show up in the stat sheet for the divisional-round participant.

Clowney's lone season in the Pacific northwest made him even more of a hot name this offseason, and that is represented by the interest generated in his direction.

According to The Athletic's Connor Hughes, the New York Jets are "poking around" at signing Clowney.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts "are among teams that could potentially have some interest" in the defensive end.

The Giants and Colts have more salary cap space to work with than the Jets, according to Spotrac.

First-year head coach Joe Judge has over $74 million to work with to shape the Giants roster, while the Colts have $66.7 million to work with on the market.

The Jets have $52.9 million in salary cap space, which is the 10th-most room to work with among NFL franchises.

If the Jets do not want to use a good chunk of their salary room on Clowney, the Giants and Colts could be in direct competition with each other.

The one distinct difference between the two is the Giants will not be chasing after a quarterback this offseason, while the Colts may have to commit money to a Jacoby Brissett replacement in free agency.

Since quarterbacks typically take up the most salary cap room, the Giants could have more flexibility if they sit down at the negotiating table with Clowney and his representatives.

Clowney made $8 million last season with the Seahawks and he made $12,306,000 the previous season with the Houston Texans.

As one of the top pass-rushers in the game, Clowney could easily fetch an eight-figure contract, which might be too high for some franchises to go after.

The Giants need to improve in a handful of areas, but if they make a serious push for Clowney, it could drastically improve their pass-rush.

In 2019, no Giants defensive lineman recorded four sacks, as the top three players in that category were all listed as linebackers.

Because the Giants are likely too far down the NFL draft order to pick Ohio State's Chase Young to improve that aspect of the defense, they may have to pay a hefty price for an experienced player.

That is one of the many situations facing the Clowney pursuit in the coming days, and there is a good chance other teams will, at minimum, check in to see how much they have to offer for his services.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.

Contract information obtained from Spotrac.