Amari Cooper Rumors: Cowboys Focused on WR's Contract Ahead of Free Agency

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2020

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Washington Redskins in the game at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are likely to use the exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott and will focus on pursuing a long-term extension with wideout Amari Cooper ahead of free agency, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.   

Per that report, the Cowboys are hoping to buy time to negotiate a long-term deal with Prescott by using the tag on him. 

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

