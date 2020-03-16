Amari Cooper Rumors: Cowboys Focused on WR's Contract Ahead of Free Agency

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are likely to use the exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott and will focus on pursuing a long-term extension with wideout Amari Cooper ahead of free agency, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Per that report, the Cowboys are hoping to buy time to negotiate a long-term deal with Prescott by using the tag on him.

