Amari Cooper Rumors: Cowboys Focused on WR's Contract Ahead of Free Agency

Amari Cooper Rumors: Cowboys Focused on WR's Contract Ahead of Free AgencyMarch 16, 2020
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
The Dallas Cowboys are likely to use the exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott and will focus on pursuing a long-term extension with wideout Amari Cooper ahead of free agency, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Per that report, the Cowboys are hoping to buy time to negotiate a long-term deal with Prescott by using the tag on him.
