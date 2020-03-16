Jimmy Graham, Bears Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $16M Contract

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Jimmy Graham has found a new home.

The veteran tight end reportedly agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the Chicago Bears on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter noted $9 million is guaranteed.

The 33-year-old spent the past two seasons with the Green Bay Packers, registering 93 receptions for 1,083 yards and five scores in those two years. Those were the sort of numbers he would have put up in a single season during his prime, when he was one of the NFL's most dangerous offensive weapons.

Between 2011-14 with the New Orleans Saints, Graham registered at least 85 receptions, 880 receiving yards and nine touchdowns per season. He was incredible in 2013, catching 86 passes for 1,215 yards and 16 touchdowns.

But since leaving the Saints ahead of the 2015 season, the University of Miami product hasn't come close to replicating that level of production. His best year with the Seattle Seahawks came in 2016 when he caught 65 passes for 923 yards and six scores.

Those were solid numbers, but they were far more than he offered in his other two years with the team or during his two campaigns in Green Bay. So it didn't come as a major surprise when the Packers released him this offseason.

But the Bears are hoping they can reclaim some of the magic from Graham's prime. At the very least, he'll give them another target in the red zone. His heyday may be behind him, but he will be looking to prove he can still put up solid numbers in Chicago.