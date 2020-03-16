Derrick Henry Rumors: Latest Buzz on RB After Ryan Tannehill's Titans Contract

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans struck quickly after the new collective bargaining agreement passed on Sunday to re-sign quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a four-year deal worth up to $118 million ($62 million fully guaranteed), per ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

The question now revolves around the status of Tannehill's backfield mate, running back Derrick Henry, who rushed for a league-leading 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.

Henry is scheduled to be a free agent following the conclusion of his four-year rookie deal, but he may be in Tennessee for at least one more season as ESPN's Adam Schefter called him a "likely tag candidate."

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio also reported Sunday that the Titans are likely to use the franchise tag on the ex-Alabama star.

Florio also noted that the Titans could opt to use the tag on right tackle Jack Conklin instead but said Henry is the more likely candidate.

"The prevailing view is that Henry will be tagged and Conklin will hit the market," Florio said. "But if the Titans are able to pivot from negotiating with CAA on Tannehill to negotiating with CAA on Henry, maybe they can finalize something and then tag Conklin."

The Titans' desire to retain Henry is also reflected in a March 12 tweet from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who wrote that Tennessee wanted to retain the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner "at a big number."

Mark Inabinett of AL.com also speculated that Tannehill's contract could pave the way for a Henry tag while also reporting on the financials of such a deal.

"If the Titans use their exclusive franchise tag on Henry, he will not be able to negotiate with other teams. Instead, Tennessee would keep Henry from becoming a free agent while extending its negotiating period on a new deal until July 15. If nothing could be worked out in the extra time, Henry would play for the Titans in 2020 for an estimated $12.361 million."

Henry would be the bell-cow back of the Titans backfield once again, especially after Tennessee released backup Dion Lewis earlier this month. The 26-year-old had career highs with 303 carries and 321 touches last season.

The 6'3", 247-pound back was also the engine that drove the Titans offense during the playoffs, rushing for 377 yards and a touchdown on 64 carries in Tennessee's two postseason wins.

The Titans will be looking to return to the Super Bowl for the first time in 21 years after falling in the AFC Championship Game last year, and Henry figures to be a crucial part in those efforts.