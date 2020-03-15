NBA Reportedly Extends Team Practice Ban Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The NBA has indefinitely extended its ban on team practices and is also recommending that teams "consider using temperature checks on everyone entering their facilities," according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

The league will permit players to work out individually at team facilities, however.

The NBA has also updated its travel policy for players. Previously, players were instructed to remain in the cities their teams play in, but on Sunday the league revised it to allow players to "travel out of market with consultation from their respective teams," per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania added that any players who do travel out of market have been instructed to "Provide whereabouts; remain home, do social distancing." Teams are also recommended to perform daily check-ins regarding both health and basketball via video conferencing.

Three NBA players have been diagnosed with the coronavirus: Utah's Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell and reportedly Detroit's Christian Wood.

The NBA is also gearing up for a protracted absence that could last beyond the currently planned 30-day hiatus, with the CDC recommending Sunday that no gatherings with more than 50 people be held for another eight weeks.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA and its owners are "bracing for the possibility of mid-to-late June as a best-case scenario for the league's return."

"Our world has changed since Wednesday's [board of governors] call," a team president told Wojnarowski. "The reality isn't lost on anyone right now."

A number of scenarios remain possible, including the worst-case scenario of canceling the season. Woj reported that the league has three main financial projections they are mapping out: "The financial costs of shutting down the season, restarting with no fans in the arena, or playing playoff games with fans. Those losses will be reflected in next season's salary cap and the players' share of basketball-related income."

The plan remains for basketball to return, even if that means playing into August and without fans in attendance, per that report. For the time being, however, there won't be any team practices as the NBA continues to take measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.