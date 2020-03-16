NBA Mock Draft 2020: Predictions for LaMelo Ball and Full 1st Round

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

The basketball world has been put on pause by the coronavirus pandemic, but NBA basketball will return at some point.

When it does, a new batch of big-league ballers will arrive shortly afterward in the 2020 draft.

This isn't the most talent-rich pool NBA evaluators have seen, and it still isn't clear who will be the first selection. But after laying out our latest mock first round—based on the league standings—we'll spotlight three players likely under consideration for the top pick.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

4. Atlanta Hawks: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

5. Detroit Pistons: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

6. New York Knicks: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

7. Chicago Bulls: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

8. Charlotte Hornets: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

9. Washington Wizards: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

10. Phoenix Suns: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

11. San Antonio Spurs: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

12. Sacramento Kings: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF/C, Olympiacos

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

15. Orlando Magic: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

17. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

18. Dallas Mavericks: Josh Green, SG/SF, Arizona

19. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

20. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

21. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

23. Miami Heat: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

24. Utah Jazz: Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Robert Woodard, SF, Mississippi State

26. Boston Celtics: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Tre Jones, PG, Duke

28. Toronto Raptors: Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

Candidates for the No. 1 Pick

James Wiseman, C, Memphis

There are plenty of questions with James Wiseman, and not a ton of game film.

The 7'1" center only suited up three times at Memphis before he was sidelined by an NCAA investigation and later left the school to prepare for the draft. It's unclear how his skills translate to the modern game, or if teams would still invest a top selection in a center who isn't a great shooter or passer.

But as the old adage goes, you can't teach size, and the youngster has plenty of it. He's built like you'd expect an NBA big man to look, as he checks the requisite length and athleticism boxes. He has enough mobility to handle some defensive switches, and when his motor is fully revved, he could anchor a good defense right now.

If Wiseman tops out as a good-to-great rim-runner, is that really worth the No. 1 pick? In most drafts, the answer might be an emphatic "No," but when all prospects have some question marks, maybe it's best to grab the big fella and see what he becomes.

Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

Anthony Edwards looks like an NBA star. Catch him on the right night, and we're not even talking solely about his 6'5", 225-pound frame.

When he's good, he's really good. He can score from anywhere, and the points pile up in a hurry. He scored at least 26 points seven different times this season, and in four of those outings, he had at least four triples and six free throws. He has enough hops to go viral any time he has a head of steam, and if he can't get around his defender, he has the brute force to go through them.

"He looks like a football player who wandered into an open gym and started bullying all the skinnier guys on the court," The Ringer's Jonathan Tjarks wrote. "There isn't much a defense can do when a player with his size and athleticism gets hot from the perimeter."

The good with Edwards is obvious, but so are the issues. Namely, there's plenty to be desired with his 40.2/29.4/77.2 shooting slash, and he tallied nearly as many turnovers (87) as assists (91). His shot selection and decision-making can both keep a coach up at night.

But the upside will give executives plenty to think about.

LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

No introduction necessary, right? Even if you don't know LaMelo Ball's game, you probably know his big brother (Lonzo) and their father (LaVar). Chances are, though, his proximity to the spotlight has put him across your radar at least a couple of times by now.

He's a 6'6" combo guard who's just as comfortable letting fly as he is setting the table. He has almost preternatural floor vision, which becomes a defense-destroyer when combined with his deep shooting range. Even if he doesn't always make the best decisions, he usually makes them quickly and defenders have a tough time keeping up.

"When you watch Ball play, it's sometimes hard to temper the enthusiasm," SI.com's Jeremy Woo wrote. "He plays with flourish and intelligence, even when the results aren't always there. The idea of building an uptempo attack around a 6'6" playmaker is something both coaching staffs and fans can get behind."

Ball isn't the best athlete on the board. His defensive ceiling might be mediocrity, and there's no guarantee he gets there. His shot selection could torpedo his success rates.

But the star potential is impossible to ignore, and that probably means his name will be called early on draft night.